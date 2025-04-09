Trinity Leeds to host first ever artisan market this weekend

By Harry Jones
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Trinity Leeds is set to host its first Artisan Market, shining a spotlight on the best of Yorkshire’s independent makers and creators.

On Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th April, the unmissable event, located on the link bridge between Next and ROX, will bring together local designers and independent creators - from handmade candles, custom art and tasty treats.

Homeware lovers can browse Snugararomatics, offering vegan-friendly aromatics with beautiful candles and diffusers designed to lift your mood, or explore Yorkshire Candles on Saturday, known for their hand-poured, vegan-friendly candles in stunning summer scents like Lime & Mango. VS Home will also be showcasing its handcrafted home accessories, from decorative trays to bespoke gift sets on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For fashion and accessories, Polly Plant, who creates chic polymer clay jewellery inspired by nature will be popping up at the event, as well as Yorkshire Knitter, which offers hand-made knitted pieces such as keyrings, headbands, and plushies.

Yorkshire KnitterYorkshire Knitter
Yorkshire Knitter

Batch’d, which champions small-batch bakeries in the north, will be serving thick, gooey doughnuts and indulgent cookie pies, and Leeds Gin, a small-batch distillery, will be offering its artisan blends of gin with a variety of flavours.

For art and design, Yorkshire Prints, a Leeds-based business, will be offering its charming illustrations, as well as LDM Design on Sunday, providing environmentally conscious prints, apparel and mugs.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Yorkshire led independents this weekend, and provide the region’s talented artists and makers with a premium platform to showcase their designs and products here at Trinity Leeds. We can’t wait to browse all the stalls and enjoy the food on offer – and hope everyone can come down and support them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This free-to-visit event will be running on Saturday 12th - Sunday 13th April, from 10am – 6pm Saturday, and 11am – 5pm on Sunday. For more information on events at Trinity Leeds, please visit www.trinityleeds.com

Related topics:Trinity LeedsYorkshire
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice