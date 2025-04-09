Trinity Leeds to host first ever artisan market this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trinity Leeds is set to host its first Artisan Market, shining a spotlight on the best of Yorkshire’s independent makers and creators.

On Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th April, the unmissable event, located on the link bridge between Next and ROX, will bring together local designers and independent creators - from handmade candles, custom art and tasty treats.

Homeware lovers can browse Snugararomatics, offering vegan-friendly aromatics with beautiful candles and diffusers designed to lift your mood, or explore Yorkshire Candles on Saturday, known for their hand-poured, vegan-friendly candles in stunning summer scents like Lime & Mango. VS Home will also be showcasing its handcrafted home accessories, from decorative trays to bespoke gift sets on Sunday.

For fashion and accessories, Polly Plant, who creates chic polymer clay jewellery inspired by nature will be popping up at the event, as well as Yorkshire Knitter, which offers hand-made knitted pieces such as keyrings, headbands, and plushies.

Batch’d, which champions small-batch bakeries in the north, will be serving thick, gooey doughnuts and indulgent cookie pies, and Leeds Gin, a small-batch distillery, will be offering its artisan blends of gin with a variety of flavours.

For art and design, Yorkshire Prints, a Leeds-based business, will be offering its charming illustrations, as well as LDM Design on Sunday, providing environmentally conscious prints, apparel and mugs.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Yorkshire led independents this weekend, and provide the region’s talented artists and makers with a premium platform to showcase their designs and products here at Trinity Leeds. We can’t wait to browse all the stalls and enjoy the food on offer – and hope everyone can come down and support them.”

This free-to-visit event will be running on Saturday 12th - Sunday 13th April, from 10am – 6pm Saturday, and 11am – 5pm on Sunday. For more information on events at Trinity Leeds, please visit www.trinityleeds.com