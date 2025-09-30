Trinity Leeds to drum up a spark! at Light Night 2025

Spark! at Trinity Leeds

The streets of Leeds will be illuminated once again as Light Night Leeds returns this October – and one of its most iconic performers will be making a triumphant return.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The internationally renowned Spark! drummers will be back at Trinity Leeds on October 22 and 23, bringing their electrifying blend of live music, dazzling light, and theatrical performance. Famous for their high-energy shows and captivating costumes, Spark! promise to deliver an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

Fusing thunderous drums, kaleidoscopic LED effects, and immersive crowd interaction, the Spark! drummers blur the lines between music, theatre, and street performance. Their otherworldly characters communicate through choreographed drumming sequences, playful movement, and bursts of vibrant illumination – transforming Trinity Leeds into a glowing stage beneath its iconic glass dome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audiences will be able to catch the show-stopping spectacle across five performances each evening, with 20-minute shows scheduled at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm, and 9pm on both Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd October 2025.

Spark! at Trinity Leeds

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “Spark! have always been one of the most popular highlights of Light Night, and we are thrilled to welcome them back. Their performances are bold, energetic, and utterly mesmerising – the perfect match for the unique atmosphere of Trinity Leeds during Light Night. We can’t wait to see them light up the centre once again and share this spectacular showcase with the people of Leeds.”

Light Night Leeds 2025 is taking place across the city on October 22 and 23 from 6pm – 10pm. With the theme of Landmarks, this year’s event will celebrate some of the city’s historic civic buildings, modern architecture and public spaces as well as asking visitors to contemplate their own personal landmarks and the places which are important and memorable to them. The festival is organised and supported by Leeds City Council and funded by Arts Council England and sponsors from the city’s business community.

For more information, please visit: https://www.trinityleeds.com/ / https://www.lightnightleeds.co.uk/