Trinity Leeds and White Rose seek accessibility feedback this Purple Tuesday

White Rose and Trinity Leeds Mark Purple Tuesday

Trinity Leeds and White Rose shopping centres will mark Purple Tuesday on 4th November, raising awareness of the challenges that disabled shoppers can face as well as engaging with guests to explore ways to make the centres more accessible.

Purple Tuesday is an annual initiative which looks to improve the customer experience for disabled people and their families year-round. Participating organisations, such as Trinity Leeds and White Rose, make commitments to greater inclusion and accessibility to ensure a positive experience for all visitors.

Guide Dogs for the Blind will be present at both Trinity Leeds and White Rose, raising awareness of the vital role guide dogs play in supporting people with visual impairments. Other local organisations sharing information throughout the day include:

At Trinity Leeds:

Convo will be sharing information on its Convo Now app (formerly SignLive), which allows access to BSL interpreters anytime, anywhere, for greater access to centre facilities for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

will be sharing information on its Convo Now app (formerly SignLive), which allows access to BSL interpreters anytime, anywhere, for greater access to centre facilities for the deaf and hard of hearing community. Leeds Society for the Deaf & Blind will highlight services available for those with hearing and sight loss at Trinity Leeds.

will highlight services available for those with hearing and sight loss at Trinity Leeds. Pyramid, a Leeds-based art collective working with people with learning disabilities to develop their talents in a safe place.

At White Rose:

Leeds Older People’s Forum with information on its projects and initiatives that help improve the lives of older people across the city.

with information on its projects and initiatives that help improve the lives of older people across the city. William Merritt Disability Services showcasing a range of assistive equipment and resources designed to promote independence for those living with a disability.

Lifestyle influencer and inclusivity advocate Gem Turner will also be at Trinity Leeds, speaking to guests about the important of accessibility and speaking about disability openly and honestly.

As part of the centres’ commitment to improving accessibility all year round, the Guest Services teams will also be on-hand to discuss challenges and take feedback from guests.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at both Trinity Leeds and White Rose shopping centres, said: “More than 16 million people in the UK are living with a disability, so it’s vital that our shared spaces offer an inclusive and supportive environment for all guests.

“We’ve been proud to implement a number of facilities at our centres as a direct result of guest feedback, such as our stoma-friendly toilets and men’s sanitary facilities, and we want to continue this open dialogue with visitors to make sure we’re doing as much as possible to make everyone feel welcome.”

Accessibility facilities at Trinity Leeds and White Rose include:

Every Tuesday from 9am to 11am, both centres host quiet mornings , where retailers lower noise levels and pause music, product demonstrations, and mall activity to create a calmer shopping environment.

, where retailers lower noise levels and pause music, product demonstrations, and mall activity to create a calmer shopping environment. Both centres feature stoma-friendly toilet facilities , providing a clean, private, and fully equipped space to support guests who need to change their stoma bags which follows the Colostomy UK guidelines and includes wall hooks, colostomy bag shelf and disposal facilities.

, providing a clean, private, and fully equipped space to support guests who need to change their stoma bags which follows the Colostomy UK guidelines and includes wall hooks, colostomy bag shelf and disposal facilities. Changing Places toilets are available for people with profound and multiple disabilities, fitted with specialist equipment such as a hoist and adult-sized changing bench, along with ample space for up to two carers to assist comfortably.

are available for people with profound and multiple disabilities, fitted with specialist equipment such as a hoist and adult-sized changing bench, along with ample space for up to two carers to assist comfortably. Free wheelchair and mobility scooter hire is available, helping guests with mobility needs move around and enjoy their visit.

is available, helping guests with mobility needs move around and enjoy their visit. All toilets now feature sanitary facilities , including the men’s bathrooms. A survey of men living with incontinence found that 95% feel anxiety around a lack of sanitary bins in men’s toilets, leading to many reducing time spent out of the home.

, including the men’s bathrooms. A survey of men living with incontinence found that 95% feel anxiety around a lack of sanitary bins in men’s toilets, leading to many reducing time spent out of the home. Guests can also make use of free water refill taps , to stay hydrated while shopping sustainably.

, to stay hydrated while shopping sustainably. To create a more welcoming environment for neurodivergent visitors, free sensory toys, hidden disability lanyards, and an Autism Friendly Guide are available from Guest Services, offering additional comfort and support for those who may need it.

are available from Guest Services, offering additional comfort and support for those who may need it. Both Trinity Leeds and White Rose are also proud to offer services where deaf and hard of hearing guests can easily communicate with staff via BSL interpreters using Convo .

. White Rose offers a dedicated Quiet Room, a safe and calm space for visitors who may need a break from a busy mall.

Further details on accessibility services at Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre can be found online.