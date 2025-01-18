Worst Wedding Ever: Play by creator of award-winning ITV crime drama Broadchurch coming to Dewsbury
Dewsbury Arts Group will be performing Chris Chibnall’s ‘Worst Wedding Ever’ for seven shows from Saturday, January 18, at the group’s Lower Peel Street home.
Director Andrew Leverton said: “Rachel and Scott want to get married. They want a low cost, simple celebration but Liz, Rachel’s mother, has other ideas.
“The force of nature that is Liz ploughs forward organising the family to make Rachel and Scott’s wedding an event to remember. With the wedding being held in their back garden, Liz and her world weary husband Mel, together with other family members and friends, work hard, but will it be enough?
“Throw in a couple of dogs and a temperamental portaloo and you have the recipe for the worst wedding ever!”
The production is running daily, except Monday, January 20, up to and including Saturday, January 25.
Tickets are available from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup
