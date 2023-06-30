The group will be performing ‘Tidy Your Rooom!!’ at St. Joseph's Church Hall in Batley Carr for one night only on Friday, July 21.

Directed by West Yorkshire Drama Academy’s founder Rebecca Foster and written by local playwright Judith Greenwood, the show opens when young Mel is told to tidy her bedroom - and fast.

Her mum is on her case and the van from the charity shop is coming to collect her unwanted toys.

Young Actors from the West Yorkshire Drama Academy (WYDA) rehearsing their previous play, "The Twilight Garden", last year. They are back this year with "Tidy Your Rooom!!"

But where to start? Who will help Mel? And who will, literally, try to trip her up?

A spokesperson for the group said: “Come and see how Mel and her favourite toys get the job done. Or do they?

“They'll be helped out by dances, songs, and some cheeky Cockney rhyming slang!”

