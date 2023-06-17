News you can trust since 1858
‘The show WILL go on’ - Full Monty production moves from Batley to Dewsbury Town Hall

An amateur theatre production of The Full Monty has had a last-minute venue change to Dewsbury’s town hall to ensure that the show will still go on!
By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Dewsbury Collegians’ stage version of the cult 1997 film - which is back in the national spotlight thanks to a Disney Plus TV series - was due to be performed at Batley Town Hall.

However, “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the ‘broadway musical’ will now be hosted by Dewsbury Town Hall between Wednesday, June 21 and Saturday, June 24, 2023.

A spokesperson from Dewsbury Collegians said:

Lee Mason, Phillip Rhys Chaudhary, Talitha Wing, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Steve Huison, Miles Jupp, Andrew Chaplin and Wim Snape attend the BFI Preview Screening of "The Full Monty" at BFI Southbank on June 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)Lee Mason, Phillip Rhys Chaudhary, Talitha Wing, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Steve Huison, Miles Jupp, Andrew Chaplin and Wim Snape attend the BFI Preview Screening of "The Full Monty" at BFI Southbank on June 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Lee Mason, Phillip Rhys Chaudhary, Talitha Wing, Paul Barber, Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Steve Huison, Miles Jupp, Andrew Chaplin and Wim Snape attend the BFI Preview Screening of "The Full Monty" at BFI Southbank on June 6, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
“Due to unforeseen circumstances at Batley Town Hall, Dewsbury Collegians’ production of the Full Monty will now be performed at Dewsbury Town Hall from June 21 to June 24 with a 7.15 pm start time.

“The committee, production team, and cast are all working together to rearrange the set, choreography, and lighting to suit the new venue. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to those who have already purchased tickets for the original venue.

“We want to spread the word to all ticket holders of the new venue change and assure everyone that the show will go on! We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Dewsbury Town Hall for what promises to be an unforgettable show.”

People who have questions about their tickets are asked to call 01484 225755. Tickets can still be booked via this number or by visiting www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/town-halls/book-tickets.aspx

Dewsbury Town Hall will host a broadway musical stage show of The Full Monty between Wednesday, June 21 and Saturday, June 24, 2023.
