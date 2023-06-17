Dewsbury Collegians’ stage version of the cult 1997 film - which is back in the national spotlight thanks to a Disney Plus TV series - was due to be performed at Batley Town Hall.

However, “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the ‘broadway musical’ will now be hosted by Dewsbury Town Hall between Wednesday, June 21 and Saturday, June 24, 2023.

A spokesperson from Dewsbury Collegians said:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances at Batley Town Hall, Dewsbury Collegians’ production of the Full Monty will now be performed at Dewsbury Town Hall from June 21 to June 24 with a 7.15 pm start time.

“The committee, production team, and cast are all working together to rearrange the set, choreography, and lighting to suit the new venue. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to those who have already purchased tickets for the original venue.

“We want to spread the word to all ticket holders of the new venue change and assure everyone that the show will go on! We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Dewsbury Town Hall for what promises to be an unforgettable show.”

People who have questions about their tickets are asked to call 01484 225755. Tickets can still be booked via this number or by visiting www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/town-halls/book-tickets.aspx