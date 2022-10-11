Heckmondwike Players was due put on their adaptation of Calendar Girls at Cleckheaton Town Hall but part of the building has had to be closed for repairs following reports of plaster falling from the ceiling above the stage area.

The theatre group has spoken of their ‘shock’ after receiving the news and members have spent the last few days seeking an alternative venue ready for the show’s opening later this month.

A spokesperson from Heckmondwike Players said: “The last-minute announcement of the venue being closed to Heckmondwike Players production of Calendar Girls was a great shock to the society.

The cast of Calendar Girls.

“Also adding to the trauma was the fact that no resolution could be sought until Monday morning as council offices and town halls are closed over the weekend.

“But, as with all productions, the motto is, ‘the show must go on’ and that was the attitude adopted by all members to see the rehearsal through to a tumultuous conclusion.

“There has since been the full co-operation of members of Kirklees Town Hall teams and this along with the work of local councillors, not to mention the dedication of the members of Heckmondwike Players Committee, a welcome last-gasp solution has been formulated to ensure Calendar Girls goes ahead as per the scheduled dates.”

Despite the disruption caused, the production of Calendar Girls will now be switched from Cleckheaton to neighbouring Batley Town Hall later this month.

The closure of part of Cleckheaton Town Hall, was announced on Friday, October 7.

The spokesperson added: “Out of adversity comes positivity and Heckmondwike Players are hopeful of the success of the production of Calendar Girls if the public gets behind the society with their support in booking tickets for the new venue.”

Calendar Girls will be performed at Batley Town Hall from Wednesday, October 19, until Saturday, October 22.

The performances will start at 7.15pm each evening and at 2.15pm for the Saturday matinee show.

Tickets cost £14.00 per person or £12 for concession.