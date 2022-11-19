News you can trust since 1858
The show must go on as ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical’ finds a new home

An amateur dramatics production group in Spen has had to rehome its November show - after the original venue’s stage was ruled out of bounds.

By Adam Cheshire
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Operatic & Drama Society were due to perform ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical’ at Cleckheaton Town Hall.

However, due to the venue undergoing repair works, Batley Town Hall has stepped in to ensure the show can still go on.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We do hope our loyal patrons will follow us there when they will enjoy meeting the ‘rather unusual Addams Family’ with Morticia, Gomez and their very strange children, Uncle Fester and their Butler Lurch, lurching in the background.

The Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Operatic & Drama Society are performing ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical’ at Batley Town Hall later this month.

"This is a chance to meet them in real life.”

The musical runs from Tuesday, November 22 to Saturday, November 26 November, at 7.15pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

Tickets can be booked through the website www.spenaods.com and are priced at £16 plus booking fee.

