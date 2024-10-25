A family-friendly theatre production of Philip Pullman’s 1995 children novel The Firework-Maker’s Daughter will be brought to life in Dewsbury during October half-term. Photo by JAMES_DRURY_PHOTOGRAPHY.

A family-friendly theatre production of Philip Pullman’s 1995 children novel The Firework-Maker’s Daughter will be brought to life in Dewsbury during October half-term.

The show will be performed twice at Dewsbury Elim Church, on Wellington Street, on Friday, November 1, at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

This magical story of Lila, suitable for children aged three and over, takes her on a voyage across lakes and over mountains, facing her biggest fears and learning everything she needs to know to become the person she has always wanted to be.

The show features talking elephants, silly kings, magical creatures, magic and lots of audience participation.

The Firework Maker’s Daughter is produced by Next Door But One – a community arts collective.

Find out more about the show here: https://www.nextdoorbutone.co.uk/The-Firework-Maker's-Daughter.php

A spokesperson for Creative Scene, a programme of arts, creative activities and events made with, and for the, people of Kirklees, said:

“The suggested ticket price is just £2 per person, but if that’s too much, feel free to pay what you can – everyone is welcome.

“If you’re able to pay a little more, it helps us cover costs and ensures we can continue offering these amazing opportunities for families in our local area.

“Your support makes a huge difference!”

Creative Scene will be hosting some free sessions with local artist Donna Ramsden to make decorations for the shows.

These will take place on Saturday, October 26, at The Greenwood Centre in Ravensthorpe, from 12pm to 2pm, and on Tuesday, October 29, at Dewsbury Fire Station Youth Facility, from 10am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 2.30pm. No booking is needed. People are asked to bring a plastic bottle with them. All other materials will be provided.

For more information visit: https://www.creativescene.org.uk/events/the-firework-makers-daughter/