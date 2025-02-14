Roberttown Players is putting on a production of The Elves and the Shoemakers at the village's community centre.

A community pantomime is hitting the village of Roberttown next week - and it’s nearly a sell-out!

Roberttown Players is putting on a production of The Elves and the Shoemakers for four shows across three days from Thursday, February 20.

The Players have been performing pantomimes and variety shows for over 30 years, with all profits being donated back to The Community Centre, where the performances will be held.

This year's profits will be used towards some necessary roof repairs at the centre.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The Players are a friendly bunch of locals who are always happy to welcome new members of any age.

“If you would like to join us next time, rehearsals run from October to February on Thursdays 7pm to 9pm.

"Look out for announcements on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RoberttownPlayers”

Thursday’s performance is now sold out, as is the matinee show on Saturday, February 22. However, limited tickets are available for the panto on Friday, February 21, at 7.30pm, and on Saturday, February 22, at 6.30pm.

Tickets, which are priced at £8 for adults and £5 for children under 16, are available at Buckles Butchers, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/roberttownplayers

Roberttown Players is a sub-section of Roberttown Youth and Community Association, which is the registered charity responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of Roberttown Community Centre.