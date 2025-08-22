Sarah (Maddie Care) and Sky (Connor Elliot) duet.

Every time I see a production by Wakefield Youth Music Theatre, I’m blown away by the enormity of talent displayed by all members of the group.

This year, 40 young people, aged from 12 to 23, performed Guys and Dolls, the award-winning Broadway musical, which was subsequently made into a film starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra, and Vivian Blaine.

It tells the story of gambler Sky Masterson, who is known to bet on just about anything. He accepts the challenge of winning over Sarah Brown, the leader of the local missionary group, by Nathan Detroit, who urgently needs to raise enough capital to fund a game of craps.

Nathan’s long-term fiancée, Miss Adelaide, is desperate for him to give up gambling and marry her.

The whole company of Guys and Dolls come together.

The four leads give faultless performances. Singing, dancing and acting like they’ve been doing it all their lives.

Connor Elliot as Sky and Sofia Summerscales as Miss Adelaide are truly outstanding.

Sofia dances, pouts and sings her heart out, delivering a comic performance with perfect timing. Connor is ideally suited to the part of Sky. Louche and charming, he is every inch the high-rolling gambler.

Joseph Johnson as Nathan and Maddie Care as Sarah are also to be highly commended.

The Crapshooters' Dance from Guys and Dolls.

All four are accomplished in every facet of their craft. The duet between Sky and Sarah at the end of the first half is beautiful and gives them free rein to showcase their stunning vocal ranges.

Even their American accents stay in place for the most part.

And although taking relatively minor parts, Rakshith Rathish was a convincing Lt Brannigan, the policeman who was determined to bring the gamblers to heel and Leon Venn as Big Jule was suitably menacing.

The dance numbers are superbly choreographed. In particular, Adelaide and her Hot Box Dancers in A Bushel and a Peck and the male leads and the ensemble in The Crapshooters’ Dance.

Nathan (Joseph Johnson) tries to win over Miss Adelaide (Sofia Summerscales) in Guys and Dolls.

The Theatre Royal Wakefield’s professional Creative Team played a massive role in this production, and they must also be congratulated for the way it all came together so beautifully.

There are still tickets available until Saturday, August 30, from www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01924 211311.