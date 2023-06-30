News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Reveiew of The Buddy Holly Story at Bradford Alhambra Theatre

Another West End import arrives at the Alhambra and, Oh Boy!, were we in for a treat?!
By Chris Page
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
The Buddy Holly Story at Bradford Alhambra TheatreThe Buddy Holly Story at Bradford Alhambra Theatre
The Buddy Holly Story at Bradford Alhambra Theatre

We began in Lubbock with the various knockbacks that every aspiring star seems to encounter on the path to fame and fortune, the show charting lows and highs and rise to fame of The Crickets and their front man.

This sensational show pulled out all the stops to provide a treat, both easy on the ears and with near perfect visuals, that tell the story of a rock 'n' roll pioneer who helped shape the sound of modern music for generations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I wasn’t sure if this was a group of superb musicians, pretending to be actors, or amazing actors, pretending to be musicians. Thankfully for the crowd, the cast were flawless, resulting in a seamless journey through the unlikely star's life and music.

The Buddy Holly Story is a true celebration of a rock 'n' roll hero and his remarkable legacy in a hugely entertaining crowd-pleaser of a show.

Most Popular

A real treat was the sublime AJ Jenks playing Buddy Holly, other great performances too from Joe Butcher as Joe B Mauldin, whose dancing on the double bass was a joy, and Josh Haberfield as Jerry Allison.

A nicely assembled cast, hitting all the right notes at the right times, had just the right blend of humour, musical brilliance and storytelling wit to ensure the audience left feeling satisfied and educated.