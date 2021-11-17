New production of the award-winning play The Rise and Fall of Little Voice heads to Theatre Royal, Wakefield - Coronation Street favourite heads the cast

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice is coming to Theatre Royal, Wakefield next year. Coronation Street favourite Shobna Gulati heads the cast

Former Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati will play Mari Hoff and West End leading man Ian Kelsey will play Ray Say.

Two-time Drama Desk nominee Christina Bianco, whose extraordinary diva videos have been viewed more than 25 million times on YouTube, will play LV.

Akshay Gulati will play Billy, Anna Hale will understudy the role of LV and Sadie, with William Ilkley playing cabaret club owner Mr. Boo.

The cast is completed by Fiona Mulvaney as Sadie and James Robert Moore in the role of Phone Man. James will also be resident director on the production.

From Judy Garland to Shirley Bassey, Marilyn Monroe to Billie Holliday, Christina Bianco will vividly bring to life performances from the great chanteuses in Cartwright’s tender and life-affirming play.

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice won both the Olivier award and Evening Standard award for Best Comedy when it premiered at the National Theatre in 1992 in a production directed by Sam Mendes which transferred to the Aldwych, starring Jane Horrocks and Alison Steadman. Horrocks later reprised the role of LV in a film adaptation also starring Brenda Blethyn, Michael Caine, Ewan McGregor and Jim Broadbent.

Meet Little Voice and Mari Hoff. A mother and daughter central to the heart of this Northern fairy-tale, but as far apart in character as can be. Left to her own devices, Little Voice starts to embody the famous divas she plays on repeat, from Judy Garland to Shirley Bassey, and becomes an overnight sensation.

With humour, heart and countless powerhouse ballads all performed live on stage, Cartwright’s timeless and iconic tale explores the highs and the lows of small-town dreams, family rivalry and finding your voice in a noisy world.