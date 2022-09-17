Mikron Theatre Company set to visit Dewsbury and Cleckheaton
The Mikron Theatre Company is celebrating 50 years of touring with their new play Red Sky at Night coming to Dewsbury and Cleckheaton.
The Marsden-based company, who have toured 66 original shows, are celebrating their half-century existence with their new production of Red Sky at Night.
The show, written by playwright Lindsay Rodden, is based on the nation’s obsession with the wild and wonderful world of weather, with upcoming performances scheduled in Dewsbury and Cleckheaton.
Ms Rodden said of the production: “Through an incredible half-a-century, whatever the weather, Mikron have travelled the country, chronicling our histories, our struggles, our passions and our lives.
“I am over the moon to write just one of these stories, and say Happy Birthday Mikron, fighting fit and fifty years young!"
The national tour is set to arrive at Dewsbury Library on Tuesday September 27 and at Cleckheaton Library on Friday October 21, with both performances starting at 7.30pm.