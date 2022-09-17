The Marsden-based company, who have toured 66 original shows, are celebrating their half-century existence with their new production of Red Sky at Night.

The show, written by playwright Lindsay Rodden, is based on the nation’s obsession with the wild and wonderful world of weather, with upcoming performances scheduled in Dewsbury and Cleckheaton.

Ms Rodden said of the production: “Through an incredible half-a-century, whatever the weather, Mikron have travelled the country, chronicling our histories, our struggles, our passions and our lives.

Performers in Red Sky at Night, which is set to come to Dewsbury and Cleckheaton, from left to right, James Mclean, Thomas Cotran, Hannah Bainbridge and Alice McKenna

“I am over the moon to write just one of these stories, and say Happy Birthday Mikron, fighting fit and fifty years young!"