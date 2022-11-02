Waterboys will be on stage at York Barbican (photo: Paul Mac Manus)

SHOW ME LOVE/PUT ‘EM HIGH

22/12/2022

This is a show, a big show with a powerhouse of a band, a total experience, not a club night. The live big band sound will take the audience through a rollercoaster of tracks which have all been reproduced to deliver all the power of the past, with a fresh, 21st century vibrancy bringing hope, uplifting passion and a live dance party like no other.

Show Me Love Wide will be on at York Barbican

BONGO’S BINGO

09/12/2022; 10/12/2022; 14/01/2023; 18/02/2023

The award-winning night out combines the original and much-loved quaint past time with a mesmeric live show, packed full of plenty of bizarre and hilarious moments no-one experiences twice. With dance offs, rave rounds, and weird and wonderful prizes - Bongo's Bingo is a night full of madness, mayhem and sheer joy that will keep you coming back for more? Join our host and the girls for what will be the night of your life. Oh, and the February event is a 90s special.

THE WATERBOYS

12/10/2023

Few bands have as great a live reputation as The Waterboys. From their mid-1980s "big music" period through the influential mix of Celtic, gospel and country on their classic Fisherman’s Blues tours, to the hundreds of brilliant shows accompanying the last decade's run of supremely in-form albums from 2011's An Appointment With Mr Yeats to this summer's Good Luck, Seeker, The Waterboys have consistently blended tightness, inspiration and improvisation to reach heights of performance few other acts can.