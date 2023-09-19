Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dreamworks classic, written by David Lindsay Abaire with music by Jeanie Tesori, will take to the stage for the first time in Batley, by Carlinghow Theatre Company.

Earlier this year, the amateur theatre group held two successful dress sales to help raise funds towards the modern-day fairy-tale production which raised over £1,000 and provided the local community with a chance of buying brand-new high-end dresses for rock-bottom prices.

The popular animated show will now be brought to life on stage from tomorrow (Wednesday) until Sunday, September 24.

The Carlinghow Theatre Company cast of Shrek The Musical which takes to the stage of Batley Town Hall from Wednesday, September 20 to Sunday, September 24.

Jane Griffin, Carlinghow’s director and producer, said: “Shrek is a very ambitious show and every single person involved has worked hard to bring the vision to life. We are so fortunate to have so many creative people at Carlinghow.

“As Chairman and Director I am incredibly proud of the fact that every aspect of this show – the fantastic scenery, the costumes, the props - have been designed, created, built and sewn by members of the cast.

“Shrek is a joyous show about acceptance and seeing the beauty within, and we at Carlinghow can’t wait to bring it to Batley Town Hall.”

Melanie Stephen, who plays Princess Fiona and has choreographed the production, added:

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with our brilliant cast. Being able to choreograph routines for people with different levels of dance and performance experience and help them step out of their comfort zone to create fantastic ensemble pieces has been a privilege.

“Seeing everyone working together as a team and having lots of fun has been wonderful.”

Shrek The Musical runs from Wednesday, September 20 to Sunday, September 24. The weekday shows start at 7.15pm and the weekend performances commence at 2.15pm.