Dewsbury Collegians brings you The Wizard of Oz: Live performing dog Toto set to join Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion on the Yellow Brick Road in June

By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th May 2025, 16:30 BST
Huddersfield-born dog Toto will be the star of the show as Toto in The Wizard of Oz at Dewsbury Town Hall in June.placeholder image
Dewsbury Collegians’ next musical is set to be staged next month - with a star performer on show!

The Wizard of Oz is coming to Dewsbury Town Hall from Wednesday, June 11 to Saturday, June 14, as Dorothy follows the Yellow Brick Road accompanied by her dog Toto and her friends the Tin Man, Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion.

The special ingredient, however, is the Yorkshire Terrier Lhasa Apso, also called Toto, who successfully auditioned for the part of Dorothy’s pet.

He was born in Huddersfield from a litter of five 11 years ago.

The Wizard of Oz is coming to Dewsbury in June.placeholder image
“Toto is proving to be quite a star at rehearsals and has become affectionately attached to Hayley Metcalfe who is playing the part of Dorothy,” a spokesperson for the show said.

Performances on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will take place at 7.15pm. The Saturday production will start at 4pm.

Ticket prices for adults are £16 for balcony and £15 for stalls; and £13 for concessions.

To book your tickets call the Town Halls Box Office on 01484 225755 or visit www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Card only sales are available at Dewsbury and Huddersfield town halls from Mondays to Fridays. All bookings made via Kirklees are subject to a booking fee of 10 per cent.

