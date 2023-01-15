Dewsbury Arts Group set to present Arnold Ridley’s comedy-thriller ‘The Ghost Train’
Dewsbury Arts Group are set to showcase Arnold Ridley’s comedy-thriller ‘The Ghost Train’ to get 2023 off to a thrilling start.
By Adam Cheshire
The 1923 classic was written within a week by the Dad’s Army star after being stranded overnight at Mangotsfield Railway Station.
Over the years, the play has had a long running success in London and on Broadway.
Now, it comes to Dewsbury with a cast of twelve and is packed with thrills, chills and laughter.
Performances take place at Dewsbury Arts Group, Lower Peel Street, Dewsbury, from Saturday, January 21 to Saturday, January 28.
For tickets, call 03336663366 or visit www.tickesource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup