Dewsbury Arts Group’s latest offering is one of the great farces by Michael Cooney.

The amateur dramatics group, based on Lower Peel Street, will be performing Cash On Delivery from Saturday, September 23 to Saturday, September 30.

A spokesperson for the group ahead of the curtain raiser said: “It has all the ingredients for rib-tickling hilarity, with a colourful selection of characters.

“Eric Swan has pocketed thousands of pounds by fraudulent DSS claims. When Norman, his lodger, opens the door to Mr Jenkins, a DSS inspector, what follows is complete mayhem!”

Performances start at 7.30pm, except for a matinee on Sunday, September 24 at 2.30pm. There is no performance on Monday, September 25.