Dewsbury Arts Group presents Cash On Delivery
Dewsbury Arts Group’s latest offering is one of the great farces by Michael Cooney.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
The amateur dramatics group, based on Lower Peel Street, will be performing Cash On Delivery from Saturday, September 23 to Saturday, September 30.
A spokesperson for the group ahead of the curtain raiser said: “It has all the ingredients for rib-tickling hilarity, with a colourful selection of characters.
“Eric Swan has pocketed thousands of pounds by fraudulent DSS claims. When Norman, his lodger, opens the door to Mr Jenkins, a DSS inspector, what follows is complete mayhem!”
Performances start at 7.30pm, except for a matinee on Sunday, September 24 at 2.30pm. There is no performance on Monday, September 25.
Tickets can be booked via visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup or by calling 03336663366.