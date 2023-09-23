News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Dewsbury Arts Group presents Cash On Delivery

Dewsbury Arts Group’s latest offering is one of the great farces by Michael Cooney.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Dewsbury Arts Group will be performing Cash On Delivery from Saturday, September 23 to Saturday, September 30.Dewsbury Arts Group will be performing Cash On Delivery from Saturday, September 23 to Saturday, September 30.
Dewsbury Arts Group will be performing Cash On Delivery from Saturday, September 23 to Saturday, September 30.

The amateur dramatics group, based on Lower Peel Street, will be performing Cash On Delivery from Saturday, September 23 to Saturday, September 30.

A spokesperson for the group ahead of the curtain raiser said: “It has all the ingredients for rib-tickling hilarity, with a colourful selection of characters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Eric Swan has pocketed thousands of pounds by fraudulent DSS claims. When Norman, his lodger, opens the door to Mr Jenkins, a DSS inspector, what follows is complete mayhem!”

Performances start at 7.30pm, except for a matinee on Sunday, September 24 at 2.30pm. There is no performance on Monday, September 25.

Tickets can be booked via visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup or by calling 03336663366.

Related topics:Tickets