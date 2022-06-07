Dewsbury Ameture Operatic Society presents ‘Barnum’

The production will start on June 15.

Amature Operatic Society, Dewsbury Collegians, will be presenting the production of Barnum at Dewsbury Town Hall between June 15 until June 18.

The production is based on the life of Mr P.T. Barnum, a story which is seen in the movie ‘The Greatest Showman’.

Mr P.T. Barnum was alive in the 1880s and was an American showman, politician and entrepreneur who founded the Barnum and Bailey Circus.

The action packed production will include a live band, a marching band, acrobatics and stilt-walkers.

Chris Sheard, who will be playing the ringmaster in the production, said: “If you have seen The Greatest Showman and you enjoyed that then this is the true story of Mr P.T Barnum's life.

“We have been rehearsing since January and we have had to cancel the show twice due to Covid-19 - this is third time lucky.

“After all the lockdowns and people sitting in watching Netflix, films and Amazon Prime, this is a great opportunity to come back and see live theatre again.

“There is so much going on in the theatre world and it will be nice to see people come back to the Town Hall to watch live performances.

“The performance is a fun-filled, family friendly show.”

The performance will be taking place at Dewsbury Town Hall, Wakefield Old Road, between June 15 until June 18, with tickets starting at £10.

The first three performances will start at 7.15pm with the Saturday, June 18, performance starting at 6.15pm which will be interpreted by British Sign Language.

Tickets can be booked through the Collegians booking line by calling 01924492742

Tickets can also be booked by calling the Kirklees Box office on 01484225755 or online at tickets.kirklees.gov.uk