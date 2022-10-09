Dewsbury Amateur Operatic Society presents ‘Musical Memories Through Nine Decades’

Dewsbury Collegians will be presenting the production of “Musical Memories Through Nine Decades” at St Paul’s Church, Hanging Heaton later this month.

The show is expected to take the audience on a exciting journey through nine decades, with songs from musical classics such as Anything Goes, Oklahoma and Hairspray.

A spokesperson said: “This showcase helps us celebrate our 90 year anniversary by performing shows from all the decades we have been active on stage.

Claire Adams is singing D-Re-Me from The Sound of Music.

“We hope it will bring memories back to past members and audiences as well as introduce new ones to some well known musicals.”

The production will take place at St Paul's Church on High Street, Hanging Heaton between October 26 and October 29. All performances will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 each with no concessions. To book, call 07714 095072 or 07528 230509.

Advertisement Hide Ad