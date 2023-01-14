The society, which is affiliated to the National Operatic and Dramatic Association, are inviting the people of North Kirklees to watch their rendition of Aladdin at Batley Town Hall between January 18 and January 22.

The production, which was originally meant to take place at Dewsbury Town Hall, was recently moved to Batley Town Hall after the stage area was deemed ‘unsuitable for the show’ due to on-going structural issues.

However, Despite a last minute venue change and alterations to the set design, the show will go on.

The pantomime will take place between January 18 and January 22.

Member of Dewsbury Collegians, Chris Sheard, said: “Since the decision was made to move to Batley Town Hall we have had to work twice as hard to update the scenery and set design to suit the new venue.

“However, we are now all on track for opening night.”

The family-friendly production, which has a modern twist on the traditional Aladdin tale, will include a flying carpet and popular music such as Sam Ryders’ Spaceman, Katie Perry’s Firework and Walk Like an Egyptian.

Director, Jane Ellaway, said: “As with every pantomime there will be a lot of laughs and slapstick to look forward to.

The production will take place at Batley Town Hall in Market Place.

“It will be a little different to the Aladdin that people are probably used to in the past as it is set in Egypt this time as opposed to being set in China, which brings a bit more variety to the traditional Aladdin tale.

“We are so excited for this performance, especially after changing the size of some of the sets, because Batley town hall is quite a bit narrower, but it has been fun along the way and now the cast are really excited to welcome the audiences.

“It's great that people are starting to get out again after everything that we have experienced with Covid-19 and it's great to welcome back audiences old and new.

“I hope that everyone has a fantastic time and that we are able to give them a good laugh.”

The production of Aladdin will take place between Wednesday, January 18 and Sunday, January 22, at Batley Town Hall in Market Place.

Tickets: Stalls £10, £8 for concession. Balcony £12 and no concession. Sunday matinee, all stall seats are £6.

To book tickets, visit https://tickets.kirklees.gov.uk/, alternatively, call 01484225755.

All bookings booked via Kirklees are subject to a 10 per cent booking fee.

For more information, visit https://www.dewsburycollegians.org.uk/