Dewsbury Amateur Operatic Society are calling people to audition for Aladdin

The society wants to encourage people to audition for a part in the show, chorus or assist backstage or front of house.

They are looking for members new and old, to join them for the audition launch night at Collegians house on September 26.

Member of Dewsbury Collegians, Chris Sheard, said: “On the back of the success of Barnum, we are trying to keep the momentum going.

Auditions for the pantomime will open on October 2.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Now everything is getting back to normal it's nice to put on another good pantomime in the Dewsbury area.

“Pantomine is completely different to a show. A show is quite strict, with a set formation to follow, with a pantomime there is more freedom and creativity.

“It's just fun to be a part of a production with like minded people and rehearsals are quite light-hearted. If you could take the out-takes from rehearsals you could probably put another show on separately!”

The pantomime Launch night will take place at Collegians House on Bradford Road on, September 26, starting at 7.30pm. This will give people the opportunity to ask questions and get their audition information.

The pantomime will take place in January 2023.

The pantomime auditions will then take place on October 2, at Collegians House on Bradford Road from 2pm onwards.

The production of Aladdin will take place between January 19 and January 22, 2023.

Tickets: Stalls £10, £8 for concession. Balcony £12 and no concession. Sunday matinee, all stall seats are £6.