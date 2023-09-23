Cleckheaton Folk Festival to hold another away fixture at Dewsbury Town Hall
The stand-alone concert, as part of a Kirklees Year of Music 2023 (KYOM23) contribution, takes place at the Wakefield Old Road venue on Sunday, September 24, at 7.30pm.
A spokesperson for the Cleckheaton Folk Festival Organisation said: “Despite the ongoing surveys and repair works at Cleckheaton Town Hall it has not stopped the Cleckheaton Folk Festival Organisation bringing some of the best artists in the folk world to the area and we are continuing with our KYOM23 contributions with a double header concert.
“It’s another away match at Dewsbury Town Hall featuring the brilliant John Tams and the amazing Jez Lowe and The Bad Pennies - a superb venue and a line-up not to be missed.
“Both John and Jez have made numerous appearances at the nationally renowned festival, but this is the first time we have presented them in a stand-alone concert.
“Come and join us for what promises to be a superb evening of musical entertainment on Sunday. The bar opens at 6pm and the concert hall doors open at 6.45pm.”