Cleckheaton Folk Festival soldiers on with John Tams and Jez Lowe and the The Bad Pennies set to perform at Dewsbury Town Hall.

The stand-alone concert, as part of a Kirklees Year of Music 2023 (KYOM23) contribution, takes place at the Wakefield Old Road venue on Sunday, September 24, at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Cleckheaton Folk Festival Organisation said: “Despite the ongoing surveys and repair works at Cleckheaton Town Hall it has not stopped the Cleckheaton Folk Festival Organisation bringing some of the best artists in the folk world to the area and we are continuing with our KYOM23 contributions with a double header concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s another away match at Dewsbury Town Hall featuring the brilliant John Tams and the amazing Jez Lowe and The Bad Pennies - a superb venue and a line-up not to be missed.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Both John and Jez have made numerous appearances at the nationally renowned festival, but this is the first time we have presented them in a stand-alone concert.