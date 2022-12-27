News you can trust since 1858
Carlinghow Theatre Company back on stage with Dick Whittington pantomime

Carlinghow Theatre Company are gearing up for their annual panto at Batley Town Hall, with their rendition of Dick Whittington.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The theatre company, which is based in Batley, are excited to present the purrrfect pantomime adventure which follows the show’s hero as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness in London Town.

A spokesperson from the theatre company said: “With 12 adult cast members and 20 juniors it’s going to be lots of fun!

“Our pantos have always been an audience favourite, a fantastic ongoing tradition contributing to our local community.

The cast of the Carlinghow Theatre Company’s Dick Whittington pantomime.
“We’d love to see as many people there as possible and as we always say, audience participation is highly recommended!”

The pantomime will take place at Batley Town Hall on Market Place between Friday, January 6, and Sunday, January 8, with shows at 2.15pm and 7.15pm.

Tickets cost £12 per adult and £9 for concessions.

A 10 per cent discount can be applied when booking ten tickets or more.

To book tickets, email [email protected] or, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls

