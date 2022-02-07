Bonnie Langford and Denis Lawson lead new cast as Cole Porter musical Anything Goes goes on UK tour before returning to London's Barbican after - venues and dates

Simon Callow, Kerry Ellis, Denis Lawson and Bonnie Lanford lead the cast in Anything Goes as it hits the road before returning to the Barbican

The new cast includes: WhatOnStage Award Winner Kerry Ellis as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (as Moonface Martin.

Joining them on board is Olivier Award Winner Simon Callowas Elisha Whitney and Bonnie Langford as Evangeline Harcourt.

As well as its triumphant return to the Barbican, this glorious musical will also be visiting theatres in Bristol, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Canterbury and Manchester.

Kerry Ellis said: “I am so excited to be taking on the role of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes this summer. This glorious show is classic musical theatre at its very best. Reno is an iconic character in musical theatre. I can’t wait to get my tap shoes on and share this fabulous musical with audiences up and down the country.”

Denis Lawson said: “I’m delighted to be joining the cast of this great classic musical. Anything Goes is uplifting, energetic, and hilarious – with an unforgettable Cole Porter score. Audiences are in for a real treat.”

Simon Callow said: “Like everyone who saw Anything Goes last summer, I was swept away by it. The sheer joy of sharing its exuberance, wit and style with my fellow theatregoers - the perfect antidote to Covid and all its miseries. I couldn't be happier to be joining the show as we spread the joy around the country and back to the Barbican.”

Bonnie Langford said: “I simply adore this show. It’s vibrant, fun and bursting with a feel-good energy that is contagious both on and off stage. It really is musical theatre at its finest.”

Tour dates

April 1 to April 16: Bristol Hippodrome Theatre

April 20 to April 30: Liverpool Empire Theatre

May 11 to May 21: Edinburgh Festival Theatre

May 24 to June 4: Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

June 9 to June 18: Manchester Palace Theatre