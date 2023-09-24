A Mikron Theatre production is coming to Cleckheaton Library for one night only this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate their 51st year of touring, the Marsden-based theatre company is performing playwright Amanda Whittington’s new play ‘A Force to be Reckoned With.’

More Heartbeat than Happy Valley, this arresting story, told with fabulous original music and a fast-paced script, captures a century of change as it explores the story of the pioneering women of the British Police force - and it will be performed at Cleckheaton Library, on Whitcliffe Road, on Thursday, September 28, at 7pm.

Amanda said about her new play:

“I'm delighted to be back at Mikron in their 51st year with A Force to be Reckoned With. The play takes a light-hearted look at the lives of Women Police Constables in the 1950s, celebrating their spirit, optimism and heroic efforts to break the glass ceiling without a truncheon.”

A spokesperson for the production said: “With a handbag, whistle and a key to the Police Box, WPC Iris Armstrong is ready for whatever the mean streets of a 1950s market town throws at her. Fresh from police training school, she prepares for her first day on the beat. The reality is very different. Stuck at the station, she soon finds her main jobs are typing and making brews.

“Iris joins forces with fellow ‘girl in blue’ WPC Ruby Roberts. They’re an unlikely partnership. A two-girl department, called to any case involving women and children, from troublesome teens to fraudulent fortune tellers.

“What starts as ‘women's work’ soon becomes a specialist role. Iris finds she’s earning her place in a historic force to be reckoned with. Along the way, she discovers the Edwardian volunteers who came before her, a lineage of Suffragettes-turned-moral enforcers and the secrets that the police box hides.”

‘A Force to be Reckoned With' is touring nationally alongside Poppy Hollman’s new play ‘Twitchers' which takes us on a flight through RSPB history, feathered with birdsong and laughter.