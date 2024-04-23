The Terrace goes Back to Basics: Dave Beer comes to Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Terrace continues its mission to become one of Yorkshire’s best house music venues.

Anyone who is into their dance music in the north of England, will know the name Dave Beer. The founder of the iconic Leeds club, Back to Basics (the longest running house night in the world), Dave has been at the forefront of the house music scene since the early 90s.

A Session with Dave Beer 8th June. Not often seen at intimate venues like this, he’ll be taking the party into the early hours. Dave himself has created bespoke artwork for the gig, which pretty much sums up the mad, hi energy nature of his shows. Who knows, it could even become a collector’s item as The Terrace continues its mission to become of West Yorkshire’s leading dance music venues!

Dave Beer's original artwork

Dave will be supported by some of the best local dance DJ talent, including Matthaus with Pat Fulgoni on performing live house vocals, Sash Van Wah from Boombox Circus, Paul Birkbeck, and Steve Kirk.