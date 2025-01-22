The Shires bring acoustic tour to Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Country music fans in are in for a treat as The Shires, the UK’s biggest country music export, bring their "The Two of Us" acoustic tour to Dewsbury Town Hall on May 30.

This special tour will see Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes perform stripped-back versions of their biggest hits, offering fans a rare chance to experience their music in an intimate and personal setting. With their rich harmonies and heartfelt storytelling, The Shires have been at the forefront of the UK country scene for over a decade, winning over audiences both at home and across the Atlantic.

The duo’s incredible achievements include three consecutive UK Top 3 albums, four #1 UK Country albums, two Gold-certified records, and over 100 million streams. They have sold out headline shows across the country, including a performance at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. Their breakthrough single "Nashville Grey Skies" in 2014 helped shape the UK country music scene, leading to a string of hit albums such as Brave, My Universe, Accidentally on Purpose, Good Years, and 10 Year Plan.

Their talent and authenticity have also earned them recognition in Nashville, with two CMA Awards and opportunities to tour with Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, The Corrs, and more.

With tickets already selling fast, fans are encouraged to book early to secure their spot for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music.

Tickets are available now —don’t miss out! For more information and to book, visit https://bit.ly/40AJKv6