The Revlon Girl

By jacky fletcher
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:11 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 14:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Dewsbury Arts Group are now rehearsing their fifth main production of the season, The Revlon Girl by Neil Anthony Docking.

The play follows the ups and downs of the bereaved mothers as they try to make sense of their loss. Using friendship and humour, they try to move forward. Neil Anthony Docking was born in South Wales and The Revlon Girl, his first play, received both an Olivier nomination and an Off-West End Award for ‘Best New Play’ in 2018.

Eight months after the Aberfan disaster of 1966, a group of bereaved mothers meet weekly above a local hotel to talk, cry and even laugh without feeling guilty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At one of their previous meetings, the women looked at each other and admitted how much they felt they’d let themselves go. Afraid that people will think them frivolous, they’ve secretly arranged for a representative from Revlon to come and give them a talk on beauty tips.

But the memories are still looming with the pit wheel overlooking their livesBut the memories are still looming with the pit wheel overlooking their lives
But the memories are still looming with the pit wheel overlooking their lives

This play has humour and poignancy in equal measure with kindness and compassion shining through.

Don't miss this powerful and funny play. Get your tickets by visiting our website

Dewsbury Arts Group – Theatre and Visual Arts

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice