The Longest Day festival returns in 2025

Cleckheatons fantastic Longest Day Festival is getting ready for a return in 2025.

Taking place in 6 amazing and unique venues in Cleckheaton Town, over 30 artists and bands will be playing The Longest Day Festival on June 28th 2025. The Longest Day Festival pulls orginal artists from around the UK to perform with a wide range of genres for everyone to enjoy. 2025 is the third year of The Longest Day Festival, and will be our best yet, with artists like Happy Daggers, Ramble Gamble, Lomens and many many more. Tickets are on sale now, visit our website at https://longestdayfestival.co.uk and check out our line up for 2025 at https://longestdayfestival.co.uk/2025-line-up/