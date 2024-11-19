The Kirkwood is thrilled to announce the launch of their Christmas Tree Recycling Campaign.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The campaign will run from Tuesday, January 7th to Saturday, January 11th, 2025. Residents in most HD postcodes, including newly added areas like Marsden, Slaithwaite, Holmfirth, and surrounding communities, can book a collection for a suggested donation of £20. The Kirkwood's team will collect the trees and sustainably dispose of them by turning them into chippings for pathways and wildlife habitats.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like all other hospices here in the UK, The Kirkwood are not immune from the financial impact of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and funding throughout the healthcare sector, which continue to pose significant challenges of rising costs, pressure on funding, and increased demand for care services.

Environmentally Friendly Practices

The campaign prioritises sustainability. In addition to turning trees into chippings, The Kirkwood has partnered with various businesses to utilise as drop points for the trees collected, awaiting chipping, including new partnership with Edibles, a vibrant market garden and permaculture centre in the Colne Valley, as a new drop-off point. This collaboration supports local farming and environmentally friendly practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No tree is too big! or too small!

FMG Partners with The Kirkwood to Expand Christmas Tree Recycling Campaign

FMG, a leading incident management and roadside services specialist, is partnering with local adult hospice, The Kirkwood, expanding its annual Christmas Tree Recycling Campaign across Kirklees. The campaign offers residents an easy and eco-friendly way to dispose of their real Christmas trees while supporting the vital and crucial care those living with life-limiting illnesses from diagnosis to end of life from their In-Patient Unit, hospice site in Dalton and in the homes and care homes across the region.

FMG Provides Resources for Expanded Campaign

FMG's generous support includes providing five vans and a team of volunteers, allowing The Kirkwood to collect trees across a wider area. This partnership will ensure a hassle-free experience for residents and help The Kirkwood reach its fundraising goals.

Let us take the hassle out of disposing of your real Christmas tree in the New Year.

Quotes“As a Huddersfield-based business, we’re proud to support the fantastic work of The Kirkwood and sponsor this year’s Christmas Tree Collection. We’ll be providing colleagues and vans to collect Christmas trees from around our local area, and our head office, Broad Lea House in Bradley Business Park, will be a welcoming hub for all Tree-cycling volunteers.With over 900 colleagues, the vast majority living within a HD postcode, we seize every opportunity to give something back to our local community and the town we’ve called home since 1986.These Christmas tree collections aren’t just about tidying away used trees. The appeal helps raise vital funds to enable both The Kirkwood’s incredible nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals to continue delivering the best possible care to patients, carers and families in our local area. We’re so proud we can contribute to such meaningful and important parts of our community.”

How to Get Involved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can book a collection online at www.just-helping.org.uk/register-tree/Register Tree.

Volunteer opportunities are also available for van drivers and driver's mates. For more information, contact The Kirkwood at [email protected].

The Kirkwood will be on the road from 7th January 2025, collecting trees in your area!

About The Kirkwood

The Kirkwood are a movement of people. A thriving, vibrant and vital community spread right across Kirklees. From our patients and our employees to our donors, volunteers and supporters, every single one of them is part of ‘The Kirkwood Movement’. They offer services in their In-Patient Unit at their hospice site in Dalton and in patients' homes and care facilities via our community nursing teams.