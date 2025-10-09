The Arcade, Dewsbury announces free Wellness Day to boost community wellbeing
The day will feature a wide range of free activities and dedicated wellness stalls, ensuring there is something for everyone. Whether visitors are looking to boost their physical fitness, try a new mindful practice, or simply relax and enjoy the friendly atmosphere. Plus, a live DJ drop-in will be providing an uplifting soundtrack throughout the day!
Visitors are invited to take part in an extensive schedule of sessions, including:
Fitness Classes: Step Class, Circuit Training, Chair Games, and Walking
Body & Balance: Yoga and Tai Chi
Relaxation & Sound: Sound Baths and dedicated Relaxation sessions
Crafting: Sewing, Art, and the welcoming Knit & Natter group.
Music & Fun: Singing, and a unique DJ Drop-In Workshop where you can learn to mix your two favourite tracks!
The full schedule is available on The Arcade website (subject to change), with sessions and a variety of wellness tasters and stalls running throughout the day at The Arcade Pop-Up and surrounding spaces. To pre-book any specific sessions, contact [email protected].
Wellness Day is free to attend and open to all ages, making it a perfect opportunity to connect with local groups and discover new hobbies in a welcoming environment.
This event is made possible with crucial funding from the UK Government, supported by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Board, alongside the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.