Textiles, food and fun to close WOVEN 2025 with Dewsbury Mash Up event

Community, creativity and culture will take over Dewsbury town centre on Saturday 28 June, as WOVEN in Kirklees and The Arcade Dewsbury join forces for the Dewsbury Mash Up – a day-long programme of textiles, food and fun for all ages.

The event marks the close of the month-long WOVEN in Kirklees festival, which has been in full swing across the district in June, celebrating all things textiles with more than 100 community-led events and activities, including The Red Dress at Oakwell Hall.

Running from 12 noon to 8pm, the Mash Up will see the centre come alive with activities, workshops and performances across The Princess of Wales Precinct and Longcauseway.

Visitors will be welcomed by performers, We Great Ladies, who will be on hand throughout the day to help guests find their way around the activities taking place, and get everyone in the celebratory spirit.

Programme highlights include hands-on textile workshops, live music, dance displays, and a world food market.

Workshops will take place from 12-4pm and include:

-Dewsbury Clothes Swap

-Natural colour dye bath with Ocre (Kayleigh Davis)

-Embellishment workshop with Debbie Alsop

-MakerWorld workshops with The Children’s Art School

-Chalk pavement drawings with Creative Scene

-The Campervan Collective Textile Time Machine

-Art Doctors

-Knit and Natter and face painting

-Cook Book Swap

-Make a Fabric Swatch Book with Bev

There will also be live music at the precinct from 12.30-4pm featuring Max Jones, Morris dancers, a bhangra workshop and a catwalk show featuring We Great Ladies.

Main Stage entertainment will take place between 12.15 and 8pm and will include performances from Mitchy Music, DJ Anna Tuck, Pure Gym Step Class, Max Jones, a bhangra workshop, DJ Hardeep Sahota, Southern Comfort and the Yorkshire Folk Choir.

The World Food Market will be available all day from 12-8pm, with a variety of sellers offering food such as Yorkshire Pudding wraps, Sri Lankan street food, wood-fired pizzas, Gambian bites, West African and Caribbean dishes, Indian curries, giant cupcakes, gourmet popcorn, bubble tea, ice cream and much more.

The Dewsbury Mash Up is part of the wider WOVEN 2025 programme, celebrating the rich textile heritage and creative spirit of Kirklees. The event aims to bring together local communities, artists and visitors for a day of shared experiences and cultural exchange.

“WOVEN is all about weaving together the threads of our community, celebrating creativity, heritage and the joy of coming together,” said Natalie Walton, WOVEN director, “The Dewsbury Mash Up brings this to life, inviting everyone to share in a day of colour, culture and connection at the heart of Kirklees.”

“It’s been a joy working with The Woven team on the Dewsbury Mash Up,” said Arcade Group’s Jenny Holden-Stokes, “It is going to be a fantastic day full of brilliant workshops and entertainment topped off with some of the best food around.”

Councillor Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Member for Culture said, "The Dewsbury Mash Up is a true celebration of everything WOVEN stands for – community, creativity and connection. It's a joyful coming together of people, stories and cultures through the universal threads of textiles, music and food. We’re proud to mark the close of WOVEN 2025 with such a vibrant, inclusive and inspiring event right in the heart of Dewsbury."

For more information about the Dewsbury Mash Up and the full WOVEN 2025 programme, visit woveninkirklees.co.uk/events.

WOVEN 2025 runs from 1 to 30 June, with events taking place across the region.