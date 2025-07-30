Summer family shows in Kirklees with Creative Scene

The team at Creative Scene are all set to bring children and families out for a fun filled summer with an exciting programme of FREE, family shows taking place in parks and community venues in Batley.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme starts this Friday, August 1 (Yorkshire Day) with SPACE CHICKENS in Wilton Park– an intergalactic adventure from the hen house to the milky way which includes puppetry and original banjo synth music- all played out on top of a van. Performances will run at 11am, 1pm and 3pm and recommended for families and children aged 5+. No booking needed.

Later in the school holidays – Wednesday, August 20 will see Khooghi a family-friendly puppet show taking place at Batley Community Centre. This Kashmiri folk tale about a 153-year-old dove is told in the world of toy theatre using puppets, live music & song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great story for all the family created by Kauser Mukthar in Pahari and English language. The show is aimed at families and children 7+. Performances will take place at 11am and 2pm. Tickets for Khooghi need to be booked in advance by following the below link.

Graphic of Space Chickens

Nancy Barrett, Creative Director for Creative Scene said: “We’re delighted to bring these free family events to Batley this summer and look forward to seeing lots of familiar faces as well as new ones at both performances. SPACE CHICKENS and KHOOGHI both promise to be lots of fun, and just what is needed to keep the little ones entertained throughout the school holidays.”

Creative Scene is a programme of arts, creative activities and events made with and for the people of Kirklees, West Yorkshire. It seeks to encourage more people to experience and be inspired by the arts. It is one of the Creative People and Places projects funded by Arts Council England, the national funding body for the arts, to focus their investment where people are less involved in arts and cultural activities than elsewhere in England.

Visit our website www.creativescene.org.uk or follow us on and social media to find out more.