Little Gomersal Community Association would like to create an information board to be placed in Sugden Park.

Little Gomersal Community Association will be displaying work carried out so far at the Moravian Church, Quarry Road, Gomersal on Saturday 30th November 2024 from 2-4pm, and we would like to invite anyone who has any local history information which can be of use in compiling the information board to come along and share with us.