Sugden Park

By Karen Elsey
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:11 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 11:56 GMT
Little Gomersal Community Association would like to create an information board to be placed in Sugden Park.

The Information board will explain about the land donated by the Sugden family.

There will also be details of interesting local history points around the park.

Little Gomersal Community Association will be displaying work carried out so far at the Moravian Church, Quarry Road, Gomersal on Saturday 30th November 2024 from 2-4pm, and we would like to invite anyone who has any local history information which can be of use in compiling the information board to come along and share with us.

