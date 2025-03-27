State of the art bowling venue announces Yorkshire debut

Ice-free curling at King Pins

The state-of-the-art bowling and activity venue is set to bring ten-pin bowling, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, American pool, crazy pool, Karaoke, arcades, tech darts and more to Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre this year

King Pins, a striking new bowling and entertainment destination, has announced it will open its 5th site in Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre later this year. The new venue promises a top-tier bowling experience with state-of-the-art lanes, immersive games, and a vibrant social atmosphere.

King Pins is set to become the area's new go-to destination for family-friendly games and activities. Guests will be able to enjoy ten-pin bowling, tech darts, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, American pool, karaoke, and arcades. The site will also feature the addition of crazy pool, a brand-new game for the King Pins concept which will be exclusive to Leeds.

For guests fancying a bite to eat or a refreshing drink, King Pins, will have a bar and onsite eatery designed to ensure the good times keep rolling in between games. Further information on the food and beverage offering will become available ahead of the launch.

King Pins Arcade

Since launching their first two sites in Manchester in summer 2023 and May 2024, Kings Pins has quickly expanded across the UK following a recent launch in Bristol’s Cabot Circus. The brand’s fourth venue, King Pins Glasgow, is set to open in June 2025.

James Travis, Brand Manager at King Pins, said, "We’re absolutely thrilled to bring King Pins to Leeds! King Pins is more than just a bowling concept, it’s an entertainment experience packed with fun for everyone. From our state-of-the-art lanes to immersive games, delicious food, and signature cocktails, we’re here to set a new standard for social entertainment in Leeds. White Rose is the perfect location for us, and we can't wait to welcome guests to experience King Pins like never before."

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “King Pins will be a fantastic addition to our brands here at White Rose, joining Cineworld and The Escapologist to bolster our leisure offering and complementing our wide range of shops and restaurants. Our guests will love King Pins’ mix of games and entertainment, with something for visitors of all ages, and we look forward to its opening later this year.”

Find out more about King Pins by visiting https://kingpins.co.uk/