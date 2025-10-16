Skate into the festive season: White Rose ice rink to return for 2025

Ice Rink to Arrive at White Rose

White Rose Shopping Centre’s magical Christmas ice rink is returning due to popular demand this festive season, open from 20th November until 4th January 2026.

The family-friendly attraction returns this year with more events and offers than ever before: fun themed events will take place throughout the season, as well as regular Friday Disco Nights plus special Parent & Toddler and Quiet Sessions.

The rink, made of real ice, will be open in The Village at White Rose throughout the Christmas period including Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day until Sunday 4th January, offering pre-bookable 45-minute sessions with skate hire included.

Guests can take advantage of an early bird discount of 20% off all tickets* by booking before midnight on 19th November. Details of other ticketing offers including online saver prices, group bookings, and 2 for 1 sessions plus even more special events can be found at www.white-rose.co.uk

Off-peak tickets for skating sessions are priced from £12.50 for children aged 12 and under, £14.50 for adults, and from £48 for a family ticket.

Brought to life using special rapid-freeze technology, the fully-covered ice rink is suitable for all weather and all ages to ensure nothing gets in the way of festive fun, with skating aids available for younger skaters – or those wanting an extra hand with their balance.

Santa’s wonderous White Rose Express grotto will also be returning to the centre this year, inviting families to share their Christmas wish lists with the man himself inside his glorious vintage train carriage. Tickets are on sale from 13th October, with little ones able to meet with Santa from 8th November right up until Christmas Eve (24th December).

For updates on all things festive at White Rose, join PLUS+ for free at www.white-rose.co.uk