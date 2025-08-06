Singing for the soul

Making music together can be a very special experience. For many of us connections and purpose are key to our mental health and wellbeing.

Connections can reduce anxiety and depression (as well as loneliness), improve confidence and self-esteem and give us a sense of belonging. It also opens opportunities to give to others. (Being asked to help and support others did as much for my mental health as the support offered by services. It gave me a sense of purpose which in turn helped my self-esteem and well-being). When these positive connections involve singing a special unity can be enjoyed

A few of us meet at Batley Library every Monday to sing. Science says this is good for body mind and soul. I asked some of the regulars why they come to our Monday sessions. Better to be out than in," says Darren

"You don’t have to be a good singer. We sing a range of songs. We all have input in the songs we sing. We’re all there for each other, very supportive, friendly and non-judgemental. Its uplifting and a good laugh," says Jackie.

Lynda adds: "It's a great place to meet new friends."

Sean says: "Its a great confidence builder. It’s a safe place to exercise vocal range. It drives my soul to give strength to get through the week ahead."

David says: "Having the opportunity to sing together with friends is a real tonic for starting the week. Knowing I’m coming to the singing group brings positive thoughts to mind and gives me optimism from the wellness I feel when I attend."

If you enjoy singing and believe it could help your wellbeing, feel free to join us.

We meet at 1.45 – 3.45 every Monday at Batley Library. Admission free!