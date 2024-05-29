Rushfirth Creative Hosts Successful 'Secret Gig' Business Connections Eve at Zucchinis Restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Batley, UK – May 25, 2024 – Rushfirth Creative, a renowned branding and marketing agency based in Yorkshire, successfully hosted an exclusive 'Business Connections Evening' at Zucchinis Restaurant on May 24, 2024. This 'secret gig' event, characterised by its invitation-only nature, brought together professionals from Leeds, Kirklees, and Wakefield and beyond for an evening of networking, tasters of Italian cuisine, and wine tasting.

Rushfirth Creative Hosts Successful 'Secret Gig' Business Connections Evening at Zucchinis Restaurant

About Rushfirth Creative:

Led by Howard and Kathryn Rushfirth, Rushfirth Creative has a longstanding reputation for transforming brands through innovative design and strategic marketing. Howard, a Leeds man born and bred, and Kathryn, live in their family home in Earlsheaton, while their creative studio is based in Silkwood Park, Wakefield. With almost four decades of experience, Howard’s creative expertise and Kathryn’s client service acumen have positioned the agency as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their brand presence.

Kathryn and Howard Rushfirth

Event Details:

The evening commenced with a warm welcome reception at Zucchinis, a favourite dining spot for the Rushfirth family. Attendees participated in a guided wine and cheese tasting session, enjoying authentic Italian flavours. The event provided a relaxed and informal atmosphere for open networking, with a private bar available throughout the evening.

Purpose of the Event:

The idea for the Business Connections Evening stemmed from conversations with clients and other local businesses, revealing the challenges and uncertainties faced over the past few years. Howard and Kathryn aimed to create an event that offered a much needed morale boost, encouraging meaningful connections and conversations among business professionals. "We wanted to create a space where people could connect, share their experiences, and support one another. Seeing everyone enjoying themselves and making valuable connections was incredibly rewarding," said Howard Rushfirth, Creative Director.

Event Success:

The evening was a resounding success, with a pleasantly high turnout for a Friday evening on a bank holiday weekend, and positive feedback from attendees. The relaxed setting facilitated engaging discussions, new connections, and a sense of community among local business professionals. Britta Ofori-Kuragu said of the even, "Last night remains unforgettable. I’ve attended many wonderful networking events, but I have never experienced anything like this one. It was sensational." And Isaac Soko of Podmatic of Wakefield, said "This was a Masterclass on how to host an organic networking event. I had such a lovely time, thank you once again Howard!"

Impact on Yorkshire:

Over the years, Rushfirth Creative has played a significant role in raising the profile of Yorkshire. Their involvement in the Buy Yorkshire conference over the years gone by and more recently their personal branding work attracting clients to come in person from all across the UK —from Aberdeen, Bournemouth, London, Bristol — has brought visitors and investment to the West Yorkshire area. This event continues their commitment to promoting and supporting local businesses in the region.

Future Plans:

While Rushfirth Creative has zero intention of starting a regular networking group, they are open to hosting more one-off events like this if there is enough interest. "This event was about giving back to the business community that has supported us over the years. We’re thrilled with the positive response and may consider hosting another later in the year," said Kathryn Rushfirth, Client Services Director.

Conclusion: