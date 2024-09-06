Post Office Scandal musical comes to Marsden Mechanics

Make Good is a new musical about the Post Office Scandal, developed over three years with support of subpostmasters, shining a light on their strength and resilience, coming to Marsden Mechanics on Tuesday 19th November

Leading touring theatre companies Pentabus and New Perspectives have just revealed the casting and tour dates for Make Good, their brand new co-production. Both companies are celebrating their 50th anniversary, and a combined 100 years of rural touring.

Make Good tells the story of the silent tragedy has unfolded in the heart of our communities over 20 years. Innocent sub-postmasters had their lives torn apart and faced bankruptcy, isolation, and jail for crimes that were never committed, for debts that never existed.

Directly informed by conversations with affected sub-postmasters, Make Good dives into this most local of stories, capturing the raw emotions, the bewilderment and the unbreakable bond of faith and family that were put to the test.

Clockwise from top left: Victoria Brazier, Samuel Gosrani, Ed Gaughan and Charlotte Delima

Make Good tells the story of the Post Office Scandal, now recognised as one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in British history.

A sub-postmaster involved in the development process commented, "“If we knew that this was going to happen to us, that we were going to become criminals by buying a Post Office, we would never, ever have done it. They are the criminals. Behind closed doors they have secretly been doing this to us. This show opens up those doors and in doing so, it tells the story that the nation needs to hear.”

Make Good tours to 26 venues around the country from October 18th - December 1st.

It plays Marsden Mechanics at 7.30pm on Tuesday 19th November.

For tickets and more information please see: https://pentabus.co.uk/make-good-post-office-scandal