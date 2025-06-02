Ossett Beercart Festival 10th anniversary: Pictures from the annual celebration of beer, music and morris dancing

By Catherine Gannon
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Ossett held its 10th Beercart Festival on Friday and Saturday (May 30 to 31), and hundreds attended to enjoy fantastic dancing, beer and entertainment.

The festival opened on the Friday evening in the town hall, where visitors could purchase Ossett Beercart tokens to redeem a drink from a choice of more than 30 real ales, six ciders, Prosecco, gin, craft beer and craft lager.

Morris dancers from around the country took part in a beercart procession through the town on the Saturday morning, and the festival was reopened by Wakefield Morris Dancers who carried the ceremonial barrel into the town hall.

Morris dance performances took place throughout the day outside Eller Coffee, the war memorial, the town hall, and inside the town hall.

A ceilidh took place inside the town hall on the Saturday evening.

Visitors also enjoyed a wide range of food and craft stalls, as well as fair ground rides and a bird of prey display.

Click through the pictures and watch the video to see some of the spectacular scenes from the festival.

Scenes from the 10th Ossett Beercart Festival.

1. Ossett Beercart Festival 2025

Scenes from the 10th Ossett Beercart Festival. Photo: Catherine Gannon

The 10th Ossett Beercart Festival took place from Friday, May 30 to Saturday, May 31.

2. Ossett Beercart Festival 2025

The 10th Ossett Beercart Festival took place from Friday, May 30 to Saturday, May 31. Photo: Catherine Gannon

Morris dancers from around the country took part.

3. Ossett Beercart Festival 2025

Morris dancers from around the country took part. Photo: Catherine Gannon

A bird of prey display from Angel Falconry was available for visitors to enjoy.

4. Ossett Beercart Festival 2025

A bird of prey display from Angel Falconry was available for visitors to enjoy. Photo: Catherine Gannon

