Nurturing Respect and Tolerance during Interfaith Week 2024 & Islamophobia month

The riots across England in the days after the stabbings in Southport on 29th July were frightening and intimidating. We all need to take steps to bring different communities closer together in harmony. On Saturday 16th November North Kirklees Interfaith has organised a day nurturing respect and tolerance.

The day will be led by Dr Chris Hewer, a Christian Theologian with a thorough understanding of Islam. He will give several talks about representative passages/verses from the Bible and the Qu’ran that highlight the importance of respect & tolerance with other extracts which indicate the problems with disrespect & intolerance. Chris is an engaging & informative speaker who comes from a background in Christian theology, education, Islamic studies and inter-faith studies. He has worked in the field of Muslims in Britain and Christian-Muslim relations since 1986. The talks will be interspersed with personal testimonies from individuals & groups to demonstrate both good & bad behaviour that they have experienced from different people. The day is free with a delicious Halal & Vegan buffet at lunchtime.

To find out more about this open meeting &/or book a place email [email protected]

We are grateful for funding from Third Sector Leaders, Kirklees Council, West Yorkshire Combined Authority & the Government.

Article submitted by David Currie, Chair of North Kirklees Interfaith.