Nurturing Respect and Tolerance during Interfaith Week 2024 & Islamophobia month
The day will be led by Dr Chris Hewer, a Christian Theologian with a thorough understanding of Islam. He will give several talks about representative passages/verses from the Bible and the Qu’ran that highlight the importance of respect & tolerance with other extracts which indicate the problems with disrespect & intolerance. Chris is an engaging & informative speaker who comes from a background in Christian theology, education, Islamic studies and inter-faith studies. He has worked in the field of Muslims in Britain and Christian-Muslim relations since 1986. The talks will be interspersed with personal testimonies from individuals & groups to demonstrate both good & bad behaviour that they have experienced from different people. The day is free with a delicious Halal & Vegan buffet at lunchtime.
To find out more about this open meeting &/or book a place email [email protected]
We are grateful for funding from Third Sector Leaders, Kirklees Council, West Yorkshire Combined Authority & the Government.
Article submitted by David Currie, Chair of North Kirklees Interfaith.