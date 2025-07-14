New Leeds bowling alley offers free bowling to anyone named 'Colin'

Ahead of opening on 15th August in the White Rose Shopping Centre, King Pins is offering a free round of bowling to anyone named Colin, with bookings now live

King Pins is set to make its Yorkshire debut next month, with a state-of-the-art bowling and activity complex opening in the White Rose Centre on Friday 15th August.

As King Pins arrives in Leeds, so does King Pin Colin, the venue’s friendly mascot, who’s guaranteed to strike up fun wherever he goes. To celebrate King Pin Colin’s arrival, King Pins is giving away a free game of bowling to the first 100 people named Colin who claim their game.

For any Colins looking to land their free game of bowling, they should email [email protected] saying, “Hi, my name is Colin.”

Guests will be able to try ice free curling at King Pins

All Colins and non-Colins alike can now make a booking to visit King Pins Leeds via: kingpins.co.uk, where they can enjoy ten-pin bowling, duck pin bowling, tech darts, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, American pool, karaoke, Wild West shooting, and arcade games.

Players will also be able to try their hand at crazy pool, a brand-new game for the King Pins concept, where the chaos of crazy golf meets the skill of American pool.

To ensure the good times keep rolling in between games, King Pins will have a bar, with a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks on offer, plus snacks and feasts available from Marvin’s, the onsite eatery.

James Travis, Brand Manager of King Pins, said, “We can’t wait to bring the crown jewels of bowling to Yorkshire and meet all the county’s Colins. King Pins HQ is in Leeds, so it’s really special for us to open in our home city!”

King Pin Colin

“As we’re so excited to open in Leeds, we’re really going the extra mile to make this the best King Pinsyet. We’re set to have 10 different games and activities ready to play, including crazy pool, which will be the first time the game is available in a King Pins.”

“It’s not long now until we open, so any parents unsure how they’re going to entertain the kids for a full six weeks, don’t worry, King Pins will be ready to save the day. Leeds - we’ll see you soon!”

King Pins will open in the White Rose Centre on Friday 15th August. To make a booking or for more information, go to kingpins.co.uk, and to keep up with day-to-day updates, follow kingpinsbowlinguk on Instagram.