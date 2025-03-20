The crowd watching Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival | Yui Mok/PA Wire

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get the best VIP and hospitality tickets for Oasis, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Glastonbury 2025 – here’s how.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer 2025 is going to be a blockbuster one for music fans in the UK. From world famous festivals like Glastonbury to world tours from artists including Oasis, Coldplay and Beyonce, there is something for every music fans in stadiums and venues across the UK.

With so many big names sold out there are still ways to secure your seat by choosing official hospitality tickets. We take a look at the best hospitality and VIP options for the biggest tours and festivals in the UK - and what you get for your money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oasis reunion tour

Oasis begin their world tour on 4 July at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium before heading to Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

When the band announced the stunning reunion of Noel and Liam Gallagher it quickly reported on unprecedented demand for tickets. They sold out within minutes with hundreds of thousands of people queueing on Ticketmaster to secure their seat.

It led to criticism of Ticketmaster’s demand-based pricing with tickets reaching several hundred pounds for seats. For those who want to see the band in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin there are still ways to get a ticket.

VIP experiences for Oasis are officially listed at Seat Unique but they do not come cheap. The cheapest hospitality tickets are priced at £1,499 for London shows. The tickets get you a one of the best seats in the house and access to premium bars and restaurants at London and Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - 8th/9th August

Dublin Croke Park - 16th/17th August

Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour

Pop superstar Beyonce is arriving in the UK in June for six nights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium between 5 and 16 June. There will also be three nights in Paris from 19 to 22 June to complete the European leg of the tour.

Tickets went on sale in February but official hospitality tickets are still available on Ticketmaster here. Ticket prices start from around £430 and get you a better view of the stage.

For other hospitality seats you can visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium website, which has packages for the luxurious Tunnel Club, which includes pre-show access, a full complimentary food and drink service and even a DJ after party after the show.

There are hospitality boxes and other premium packages available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyonce full tour dates:

Thursday 5 June 2025

Saturday 7 June 2025

Tuesday 10 June 2025

Thursday 12 June 2025

Saturday 14 June 2025

Monday 16 June 2025

Kendrick Lamar and SZA tour

Fresh from a Super Bowl half time show, rapper Kendrick Lamar’s tour with SZA is one of the hottest music tickets in the UK this summer.

VIP tickets for Cardiff are the cheapest on offer at £378. London tickets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are priced from £399. You can get them here. The packages include premium seating in the upper tier of the stadium, complimentary food and drinks, access to an exclusive lounge and a pre-show DJ.

Their Grand National Tour will see them perform across 13 stadiums in Europe and the UK, with four UK cities before wrapping up their European leg.

The four UK cities are:

July 8 – Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park

July 10 – Birmingham, England – Villa Park

July 19 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

July 22 – London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kendrick Lamar and SZA performing at the Coachella Music Festival. | Getty Images for Coachella

Coldplay Music of the Spheres Tour

Coldplay headlined Glastonbury 2024 and are now set to embark on a world tour, heading to the UK inAugust 2025. They will play Hull’s Craven Park Stadium and London Wembley’s Stadium. They are set to be the only European tour dates for the band in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seat Unique is the official seller of VIP and hospitality tickets for Coldplay. VIP tickets are available for all Wembley dates starting from £999 here.

The tickets get you premium seats at Wembley and access to private bars and food offerings.

18th August 2025 - Craven Park Stadium, Hull

19th August 2025 - Craven Park Stadium, Hull

22nd August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

23rd August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

26th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

27th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

30th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

31st August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

Glastonbury VIP

Glastonbury 2025 is one of the world’s biggest music festivals and this year The 1975, Neil Young, Charlie XCX, Olivia Rodrigo and Rod Stewart amongst the acts lined up.

Glastonbury tickets are sold in a ballot and are difficult to find once the sales period is over. Festival organisers say there is one more chance to buy tickets when returned tickets are resold in Spring 2025 but you till have to register on the Glastonbury site first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only official seller for Glastonbury is SeeTickets and Glastonbury does not sell VIP tickets.

It says: “Whilst a handful of the Festival’s neighbours do offer hospitality tickets strictly as part of the accommodation available on their property, these tickets are not permitted to be booked through third parties or agencies, or on a ticket only basis.”