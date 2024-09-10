Meet the 16 year old musician making waves online

Shaare was born in Dewsbury and his music is gaining extreme popularity online. We interviewed him.

What were you doing when you were 16? Well, Ellis Dixon is a musician with tens of thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Amazing right? He goes by "Shaare" online, a nickname his younger sister gave him when they were little as he would rarely share his toys. Today, we asked Shaare a few questions about his music, his dreams and his future as an artist. Here's what he had to say:

Q: Did you expect your music to be popular the way it is?

"Not at all! I started off making beats and only ever made like instrumentals. I tried to sell them to other rappers online but nobody bought them. But ine day, I just decided that if nobody was going to buy my instrumentals then I should use them instead. My first songs were awful to be honest. But i was dedicated enough to push through out of that phase and now make semi-decent music I like to think!"

“Shaare” in a photoshoot from August 2024

Q: What's your favourite song you've ever made?

"That's a tough one. But I've got to say 'BUILDING' is one of my favourites. It was different to what I was doing at that time and I'm happy it's my biggest song so far. Second place would have to go to to 'BACK THERE' with my good friend 'BAINE'. Me and him aren't as close anymore but I'd love to work with him again. Third place is a song that's not outyet!"

Q: If you could have one artist feature on your song, who would that be?

"Wow, that's difficult. Actually... It'd be Playboi Carti. Or maybe Yeat. They inspired me a lot starting out. Lancey Foux would be awesome. I'd love to have Kanye West though. He's amazing. Controversial, but talented."

Q: Any new music coming soon?

"I'm working on album. It's gonna be called 'God Save the King'. The name's king of inspired by the Sex Pistols as it's like a mockery of this country a little bit. But, yeah, I'm still working on that. No idea when it's gonna be finished."

Q: You just started college, right? What's that been like?

"It's much better than high school. You get more freedom and like ability to do your own thing instead of being like controlled every second. I like that. I much prefer it. I'm doing Music Technology A-Level which hopefully can make my music better. Fingers crossed."

Q: What's the future going to be like for Shaare?

"I'm trynna get to the top! I'm doing amazing right now though, better than i ever could have dreamed of doing. But you never improve if you're content. I want to be the best. I've always dreamed of having a massive crowd screaming my songs and that dream is getting closer and closer every day. But I don't know really what my future's gonna be like. I guess time will tell."