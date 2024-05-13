Line-up revealed for this year's Independent Bookshop Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Booksellers Association (BA) has unveiled the line-up for this year’s Independent Bookshop Week, the annual celebration of independent bookshops across the UK and Ireland.

With the week taking place between 15 – 22 June, Hachette UK returns as the headline sponsor.

Celebrations take place up and down the country with nearly 700 independent bookshops confirmed to take part.

Special events with Shani Akilah, Natalie Haynes, Clive Myrie, Kiran Milwood and more will take place during the week, along with the BookTok Tour returning for the third time, indie twinning between bookshops and publishers, the first ever nationwide Big Book Club, and much more.

Independent Bookshop Week, which runs from 15 – 22 June

In the north of England, events include:

The Book Corner in Halifax will host a book signing with Phil Earle in Halifax’s Piece Hall on Saturday 22 June at 10:00am. More information will appear on their website here.

Through the Wardrobe Books in Mirfield will host a book signing with Phil Earle after The Book Corner on Saturday 22 June at 1:00pm, with more information to be announced soon.

Truman Books in Leeds is hosting Leeds Lit Fest 2024 which will take place from Saturday 15 June – Sunday 23 June. Events include children’s activities, live music talk with Alice Mcllroy, in conversation with Stuart Maconie, Ajau Close and many more. More info here.

UK-based book blogger, Lauren and the Books will host a Cosy Reading Night on Saturday 22 June for the fourth year, to celebrate Independent Bookshop Week. Between 7:00pm and 10:00pm Lauren will be live on Instagram and show her followers what she’s reading, as well as encouraging her followers to share what they’re reading. Lauren can be followed on Instagram @laurenandthebooks and YouTube @laurenandthebooks, and the hashtag for the evening is #CosyReadingNight.

GUEST BOOKSELLING

Authors, poets and illustrators are invited to get involved with IBW with Guest Bookselling. Allowing guest booksellers to learn more about a new side of the booktrade and supporting local indies, and an exciting opportunity for bookshop frequenters to have a chance encounter with authors, poets and illustrators, this is a win-win for all!

Confirmed authors doing guest bookselling include The Book Corner in Halifax, which is to have children’s author Phil Earle for a day of guest bookselling and signings on Saturday 22 June.

EXCLUSIVE POEM

With the success of poems created by Brian Bilston, Hollie McNish and Dean Atta, critically acclaimed spoken word performer George Mpanga, known for his artistry as George The Poet, has created a bespoke Independent Bookshop Week poem to support the campaign. The poem will be shared on social media at 6:00pm on Wednesday 19 June.

HIGH FIVE FOR BOOKSHOPS

High Five for Bookshops, the successful national giveaway from National Book Tokens, is back for a sixth year. The giveaway supports indie bookshops across the UK and Ireland to reward their most loyal local customers.

Bookshops participating in Independent Bookshop Week each receive 100 vouchers with unique codes, which customers can use to claim a £5/€5 National Book Tokens e-Gift card to spend in-store.

Since its launch, High Five has continued to grow year-on-year, with 92,000 vouchers sent to indies in 2023 – a 200% increase since 2019. The giveaway is a valuable, footfall-driving asset to the annual Independent Bookshop Week celebrations.

BOOKSHOP CRAWLS

All book lovers are once again invited to organise their own Bookshop Crawl to celebrate IBW. The Bookshop Map on the homepage of the Books Are My Bag website is a useful resource to find your closest local indies and plan your route.

BOOKSHOP.ORG FREE SHIPPING

Bookshop.org, the online bookshop with a mission to support and celebrate indies in the UK, will again be offering free shipping on any purchases made on the website the last weekend of IBW, Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June 2024.

Rev Richard Coles, said: “Booksellers around the market towns and cathedral cities of the UK have been so very genial and welcoming to me as I’ve spent many an enjoyable day visiting them to talk about Canon Daniel Clement, parish murders and dachshunds. I wouldn’t be in the wonderful position that I now find myself in – crime writer! – without their considerable efforts and support, so I am hugely grateful. It all began for me with an independent bookseller, The Oundle Bookshop, in Northamptonshire where, when I was 8 years old, my grandfather bought me my first proper book – The Complete Sherlock Holmes Short Stories – and without knowing it set me on this gilded path.”

Emma Bradshaw, Head of Campaigns at the Booksellers Association, commented: “It’s fantastic to see so many incredible events confirmed for Independent Bookshop Week 2024, including the return of popular celebrations like the BookTok Tour, indie twinning, guest bookselling, as well as the launch of the first-ever Big Book Club. With their brilliant creativity and resourcefulness, coupled with their unparalleled expertise, independent bookshops are the beating heart of the high street. We’re delighted with this year’s programme of events and initiatives, and can’t wait to see lots of book-lovers attending them at their nearest indie!”