Leeds Palestine Film Festival returns with poignant new line-up

The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival (LPFF) is set to bring over three weeks of "urgent and important" cinema to the city this autumn, running from November 12 to December 6, 2025

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 11th edition, the festival will use 10 venues across Leeds, from the Hyde Park Picture House to community hubs like Heart in Headingley and the University of Leeds, to showcase the resilience and richness of Palestinian culture.

This year’s programming is seen as more vital than ever, promising a deep dive into stories of resistance and survival through a compelling mix of features, documentaries, and shorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival’s main highlight is the exclusive Leeds premiere of the powerful new drama 'Palestine 36,' the country's official submission for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. This screening will take place on Thursday, November 20, at the Hyde Park Picture House. The festival officially opens there on November 12 with the film 'Yalla Parkour,' screened in partnership with the Leeds International Film Festival.

Annemarie Jacir's Palestine 36 retells country's erased colonial history

A particularly moving component of the 2025 lineup is a special series of new films created by Gazan women. These films are part of the Gaza International Festival for Women’s Cinema, offering a rare and intimate platform for their unique experiences.

Frances Bernstein, festival co-director, highlighted the value of seeing beyond the news. “While Palestine is regularly in the news, cinema offers us something deeper—the chance to truly understand the stories and connections behind the headlines," she said. "The festival is much more than a series of film screenings; it's a vital space for community, discussion, and cultural exchange."

BAFTA-award-winning playwright and screenwriter Sir David Hare underscored the festival’s significance this year. “The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival has always been an outstanding event, throwing brilliant light on how Palestinians manage to continue their lives in such unique circumstances. Obviously, in 2025, the festival is more necessary, more urgent and more important than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds East MP Richard Burgon also paid tribute to the organisers, noting the need to foster humanity. “The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival is sadly more important than ever, as we witness the horrific plight of the Palestinian people in both Gaza and the West Bank," he said. "It has helped raise awareness across our city and in fostering bonds of shared humanity—bonds that are essential in today’s world, which so desperately needs peace, justice, and hope for a better future.”

The full programme, featuring titles like The Loud Silence and Legendary Women in a Time of Genocide, will be available to book from their website today.