King Pins Leeds to offer a free game to first 50 people through the door

To celebrate its grand opening on 15th August, King Pins is offering the first 50 people through the doors of its new venue a free game of their choice.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural guests will be able to choose their free game from King Pins’ wide array of activities, including ten-pin bowling, duck pin bowling, tech darts, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, American pool, crazy pool, Wild West shooting, karaoke, and arcade games.

At 9am, King Pin Colin, the venue’s friendly mascot, will cut the ribbon at the door, officially opening the venue and welcoming the first 50 guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The White Rose site will be King Pins’ first venue to offer crazy pool, a wild game that combines crazy golf and pool. Players can also try duck pin bowling, which differs from traditional 10-pin, with shorter lanes - perfect for families!

Free gaming for first 50 people through the door at King Pins Leeds

Tech Darts adds a 21st-century twist on tradition with interactive dartboards that make scoring hassle-free and include exciting, tech-powered challenges as well as the classic game of 501. Just as nice without the ice, during a round of ice-free curling, players slide their stones, aiming as close to the centre target as possible.

In a shuffleboard showdown, guests strategically slide their pucks down the table to reach lines, each with a different point value, and can knock other players’ pucks off the table for competitive fun.

The first 50 people through the door can choose to saddle up for a chance to live out their cowboy dreams in a game of Wild West shooting to take down the troublemakers and save the town.

Find out more about King Pins or make a booking by visiting kingpins.co.uk.