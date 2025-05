Junction 32's amazing wildlife experience returns this May half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Junction 32, Yorkshire’s leading outlet destination, is thrilled to announce that its exciting free wildlife experience is returning for the second year running.

From 10am-4pm from Wednesday, May 28 to Sunday, June 1, families visiting the centre can once again enjoy an amazing interactive mobile zoo, courtesy of Little Zoo To You.

Located opposite Baker’s and Barista’s, visitors will be able to meet Mishell the giant snail, Millie the millipede, Prince Charming the tree frog, Charlotte the tarantula and Cruella the scorpion. In addition, Little Zoo to You are excited to be bringing more animals to Junction 32 than ever before, including hedgehogs, geckos and a range of snakes.

Visitors can get nose-to-nose with these awesome animals and hear jaw-dropping facts straight from the expert handlers who know them best.

Junction 32

Alongside the wildlife fun, visitors to the centre can enjoy some of the centre’s new stores and cafes, including 200 Degrees Coffee, the delicious new coffee shop which opened in December last year.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back our free wildlife experience for another year, giving families the chance to get up close with an even wider range of amazing creatures. It’s a fantastic way to spark curiosity in young minds while offering a unique, hands-on learning opportunity during the half-term break.”